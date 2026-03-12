Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones, President Dan says
Drone Industry
President Nicușor Dan has said that Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones.
He said this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
"Today, we signed a declaration on a strategic partnership. And this is an important moment in our bilateral relations," he stressed.
Dan said that he and Zelenskyy had discussed cooperation in the military sphere.
"One of the signed documents concerns the joint production of drones in Romania," the Romanian leader added.
According to the Romanian president, they also discussed joint projects in the energy sector.
"One of the signed documents concerns a partnership between us in the energy sector," he noted.
Ukraine’s EU membership was also discussed, and Romania supports this process.
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