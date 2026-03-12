Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones, President Dan says

Drone Industry

President Nicușor Dan has said that Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones.

He said this during a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"Today, we signed a declaration on a strategic partnership. And this is an important moment in our bilateral relations," he stressed.

Dan said that he and Zelenskyy had discussed cooperation in the military sphere.

"One of the signed documents concerns the joint production of drones in Romania," the Romanian leader added.

Read more: A year ago, I also had cards, but we didn’t show them, - Zelenskyy

According to the Romanian president, they also discussed joint projects in the energy sector.

"One of the signed documents concerns a partnership between us in the energy sector," he noted.

Ukraine’s EU membership was also discussed, and Romania supports this process.

Read more: UAV from Ukrainian company F-Drones beat dozens of competitors and was selected by the Pentagon for US military use, - The New York Times