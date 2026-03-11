A year ago, I also had cards, but we didn’t show them, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that thanks to the efforts of the Ukrainian military and the development of domestic production, which began after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression, the state now has a strong position and the necessary capabilities.

He said this in an interview with Irish blogger Caolan Robertson, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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The US asked Ukraine for help

"Now it's thanks to our soldiers, wonderful people, and the large amount of various products, the production of which we have increased since the beginning of the war. Now we have a high level. The Americans asked us, and of course, I am proud that we can help our American partners," he said.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine has "cards" that it has not shown before.

"I think that a year ago I also had them, but we did not show them. But now everyone understands that we have them. Yes, it's true," he added.

According to Zelenskyy, peace for Ukraine is possible if allies are ready to provide support and if quick steps are taken in the war, and it depends on how much allies are ready to support Ukraine and how quickly this support will be implemented.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine could produce ballistic missile interceptors if US granted licence

Swift steps

"We all need to take swift steps. It’s like with this siren, when you have rockets and Shahed drones, if you don’t take swift steps to defend yourself, you will be destroyed. It’s the same with this war, the same with Putin, he must be stopped, swift steps are what is needed," added the head of state.

The world's readiness for the challenges of war

Zelenskyy also stated that the international community is not ready for World War III.

"From a technical point of view, Europe is not sufficiently prepared. Only some countries are. Yes, they are on track. For example, the Germans are very fast, but that is not enough. There is not enough time to prepare for such challenges. Yes, the northern countries are also very technologically advanced. Northern Europe is ready. The US undoubtedly has a very strong army, but we must understand one thing: with all due respect to the American army... when it comes to war with missiles and drones, this is not about ground warfare," he explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy on possible lifting of sanctions against Russia: We believe that US will not make such concessions

"...no one else has the experience with ground forces that we have, and that's not why... we are very happy to have this experience. Many human losses, no, it's not about joy, it's about real experience, because Russia attacked us... but it's about ground warfare and these are very, very dangerous new technologies, a new kind of warfare, a new attitude towards people, in fact, I mean civilians, and that's why I think the world is not ready for a world war, because a world war will not only involve drones and missiles in any case. It will also involve ground forces, ground offensives, and global losses, he concludes.

What preceded it?