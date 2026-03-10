Zelenskyy: Ukraine could produce ballistic missile interceptors if US granted licence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to obtain a license from the United States to produce ballistic missile interceptors.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during an online chat with journalists.

Ukraine needs a license to manufacture rockets

"All it takes is one thing—a license from the United States of America," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that Ukraine had already discussed this issue with the previous US administration, missile manufacturers, partners, and NATO leadership.

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Ukraine could supply missiles to Europe

Zelenskyy emphasized that Kyiv had also raised this issue in talks with the current US administration. However, Ukraine has not yet received the relevant license.

"We have not yet received a license. But in principle, with the industry we have built during this war, with these technologies and our engineers, we could very quickly produce a large number of missiles," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that such capabilities would make it possible to provide interception systems not only to Ukraine, but also to other European countries.