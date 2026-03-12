With the help of Viktoria Kostyuk, St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv acquires a new ultrasound machine

The First Medical Union’s St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv has acquired a new Samsung V8 ultrasound machine. This will allow physicians to significantly improve diagnostic accuracy and the quality of medical treatment they can offer patients, Censor.NET reports.

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Modern diagnostic equipment is one of the key instruments in a physician’s toolbox precisely because it is at the diagnostic stage that the further course of treatment and its effectiveness are determined. This new device will allow more accurate observations and more timely detection of diseases.

The acquisition of this equipment was made possible through the support of Lviv entrepreneur Viktoria Kostyuk and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Viktoria Kostyuk has been supporting social, medical and educational initiatives for a number of years now. Her philanthropic projects include financing child rehabilitation programs and procuring modern equipment for various departments in Ukraine’s medical facilities.

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The hospital thanked its benefactors for this support and noted that the new equipment would help increase timely diagnostics and ongoing treatment of patients.