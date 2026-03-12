Conference League: "Shakhtar" beat Polish "Lech" 3-1
Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine’s only representative left in the playoff stage of European club competitions, made a successful start to the Conference League round of 16.
As reported by Censor.NET, the match took place in Poznan, Poland.
In the 36th minute, Marlon Gomes capitalised on a pass from Kevin Elias to open the scoring. Almost immediately after the break, Newerton doubled Shakhtar’s lead following a mistake by the home side’s defenders.
Match progress
- In the 70th minute, Lech pulled one back thanks to a goal by Swedish striker Mikael Ishak.
In the 85th minute, Isaki Silva, who came on as a substitute for Newerton, set the final score at 3-1 in Shakhtar’s favour with a spectacular overhead kick.
Next match
The nominally home second-leg match for Shakhtar will take place in Krakow on 19 March. The teams will meet again in the Conference League round of 16.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password