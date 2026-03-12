Conference League: "Shakhtar" beat Polish "Lech" 3-1

Photo: ФК Шахтар Донецьк

Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine’s only representative left in the playoff stage of European club competitions, made a successful start to the Conference League round of 16.

As reported by Censor.NET, the match took place in Poznan, Poland.

In the 36th minute, Marlon Gomes capitalised on a pass from Kevin Elias to open the scoring. Almost immediately after the break, Newerton doubled Shakhtar’s lead following a mistake by the home side’s defenders.

Match progress

In the 70th minute, Lech pulled one back thanks to a goal by Swedish striker Mikael Ishak.

In the 85th minute, Isaki Silva, who came on as a substitute for Newerton, set the final score at 3-1 in Shakhtar’s favour with a spectacular overhead kick.

Next match

The nominally home second-leg match for Shakhtar will take place in Krakow on 19 March. The teams will meet again in the Conference League round of 16.

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