FIFA President Infantino wants to lift ban on Russia’s participation in international tournaments

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken out against banning Russia from international tournaments. In his opinion, the sanctions have caused "incitement to hatred."

He said this in an interview with Sky News, according to Censor.NET.

The return of the Russians

Infantino commented on the suspension of Russian teams from participating in international tournaments.

"I am against bans and boycotts. I believe that they achieve nothing — on the contrary, they only serve to fuel hatred. We must consider lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments. The opportunity for girls and boys from Russia to play soccer in other parts of Europe would be beneficial," said the FIFA president.

In addition, the FIFA president said that the organization should consider changing its rules and "enshrine in its statutes a provision that no country can be banned from playing football for political reasons."

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