Costa convenes European Council meeting: Zelenskyy to speak at it

European Council President António Costa will hold a meeting of the European Council next week amid the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also address the meeting on the Russia-Ukraine war.

This is stated in his statement, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The European Council meeting will take place on Thursday, 19 March.

Participants will discuss the situation in Iran and the region, as well as the EU’s response to its geopolitical and economic consequences, including energy prices and energy security.

They will also discuss the European Union’s strategic competitiveness program.

At the beginning of the discussion on Ukraine, the participants of the meeting will hear from Zelenskyy.

"We will reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine, which continues to defend itself against Russian aggression and seeks a just and lasting peace. Increasing pressure on Russia until it begins constructive negotiations on peace remains extremely important," Costa added.

Read more: Costa: Now is not time to relax sanctions on Russia