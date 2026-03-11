Costa: Now is not time to relax sanctions on Russia

President of the European Council António Costa stressed that now is not the time to ease sanctions against the aggressor state, Russia.

He wrote this on X after taking part in a G7 leaders’ teleconference on the Middle East, Censor.NET reports.

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Not the time to lift sanctions against Russia

Costa said that the G7 countries are focused on minimising the impact of the situation in Iran and the Middle East as a whole on security and the global energy market.

Together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Costa reminded the G7 leaders that an urgent priority is to ensure energy flows, including safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, which is critical to the global economy.

"Enforcing the oil price cap will help stabilise markets and limit Russia’s revenues. This is not the moment to relax sanctions on Russia," the European Council president stressed.

Read more: Macron stated that rising oil prices are not a reason to lift sanctions against Russia

Background

Earlier, the European Union said it was not planning to lift oil sanctions against Russia. At the same time, the United States allowed India to resume purchases of Russian oil in order to avoid an energy shortage on the global market.

Read more: Lifting sanctions against Russia would mean legalising aggression against Ukraine, — Zelenskyy