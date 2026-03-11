Macron stated that rising oil prices are not a reason to lift sanctions against Russia

The rise in oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East cannot be a reason for easing sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron after a remote meeting of the G7 countries.

The French leader stressed that the participants discussed the situation on energy markets and the impact of military events in the region on the global economy.

G7 position on sanctions against Russia

Macron stated that the rise in global oil prices should not change the international community's position on sanctions pressure on Russia.

At the same time, the meeting participants welcomed the decision of the International Energy Agency to stabilize the market.

The G7 countries supported the decision to release 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to reduce global energy prices.

Read more: New oil refinery will be built in US for first time in 50 years, - Trump

The US response to the war with Iran

US President Donald Trump, who spoke at the end of the meeting, commented on the operation against Iran. According to him, despite the significant impact of the war on the global situation, the US actions are aimed at combating one of the main sources of terrorism.

Trump stressed that the conflict has a major impact on global processes, but the United States is continuing its security policy.