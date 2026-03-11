Lifting sanctions against Russia would mean legalising aggression against Ukraine, — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions against Russia were imposed for its aggression against Ukraine and that lifting them would mean legalizing war crimes.

The head of state said this at a meeting with Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, according to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

Signal that Russia has been forgiven for war crimes

"If we recall why Europe, the United States, and the entire civilized world imposed sanctions against Russia, it was because of Russia's aggression. In my opinion, if the sanctions are lifted, it means that we recognize the legitimacy of this aggression. It is believed that one country or another is forgiving Russia for this crime," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that as "the president of a country that is a victim in this war and as a person who understands that aggression cannot go unpunished," he considers this to be completely unjust, and such a decision cannot be supported by Ukraine.

However, Zelenskyy added, "in today's world, nothing can be ruled out."

"Surprises can happen every day, and even from where you least expect them. But, in my opinion, this is completely unacceptable and unfair," the head of state concluded.

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What preceded it?