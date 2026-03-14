Day in Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured

Over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and seven others were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

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"One person was killed and seven others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

Which settlements came under enemy fire

According to the regional governor, the following settlements came under attack from drones, aircraft, and artillery:

Kherson District—Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Darivka, Ivanivka, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka, Fedorivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, and the city of Kherson;

Beryslav District – Beryslav, Tomaryne, Urozhayne, Novoraysk, Stepne, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Ukrainka, Dudchany, Nova Kamianka, Borozenske, Kucherske, Tiahynka, Lvove, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Vesele.

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and 16 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a restaurant, a cell tower, a utility building, an ambulance, and several private vehicles.

See more: Six people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region: educational institution, village council and outpatient clinic attacked. PHOTO (updated)

Victims of the shelling of Kherson

Two people who were injured during the nighttime shelling of Kherson were taken to the hospital.

Korabelny District, around 10:00 p.m. – A 62-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back, a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed head injury.

Dnipro District, around 11:20 p.m. – An 86-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and an acute stress reaction.

See more: 13 people injured in Kherson region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS