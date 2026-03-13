13 people injured in Kherson region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Rozliv, Novodmytrivka, Sofiivka, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraisk, Nova Kamianka, Liubymivka, Stepne, Rakivka, Dudchany, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Borozenske, Khreshchenivka, Novovoskresenske, Tiahynka, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Odradokamianka, Osokorivka, Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging 20 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a warehouse, an outbuilding and private cars.

Thirteen people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Yesterday, two people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.







Read more: 11 people injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson and region