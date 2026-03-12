11 people injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kherson and region

Throughout the day on March 12, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, and various types of drones, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., it is known that 11 civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Strikes on Kherson

Throughout the day, the enemy shelled Kherson with artillery, where five people were injured as a result of the attacks.

See more: Day in Kherson region: drones and artillery struck residential areas, one person killed. PHOTO

Shelling across the region

One person was injured in Bilozerka as a result of artillery shelling.

Two civilians were injured in Zelenivka.

In addition, overnight, the occupiers used an attack drone in the village of Liubymivka, injuring two local residents.

One more person was injured in the village of Stepne by an enemy FPV drone.

Read more: One person killed and five wounded as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region

Damage

In addition, private houses, an educational institution, warehouse premises, garages and vehicles were damaged.