Trump warned NATO of "very bad" future over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that NATO could face a "very bad" future if its allies do not help to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks on Sunday in an interview with the Financial Times.

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"It makes perfect sense for the people who benefit from the strait to help ensure that nothing bad happens there," he said, adding that "if there is no response, or if the response is negative, I think it will be very bad for NATO's future," Trump said.

On support for Ukraine and threats from Iran in the gulf

The White House chief also mentioned U.S. support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

"We weren't obligated to help them with Ukraine… Now let's see if they'll help us. Because I've been saying for a long time that we'll stand by them, but they won't stand by us," Trump said

When asked to specify what kind of assistance would be provided, the U.S. president said, "whatever is needed," particularly regarding minesweepers. He also stated that allies could help eliminate threats from the Iranian coast. According to him, he needs "people who will neutralize some of the bad guys on the shore," referring to Iran’s armed forces, which use drones and sea mines in the Persian Gulf.

Read more: Trump is losing interest in talks on Ukraine, with US attention focused on Middle East, — FT

Trump is dissatisfied with the assistance from the United Kingdom

The president reiterated his dissatisfaction with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his refusal to support U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran.

"Britain can be considered our number one ally… When I asked them to come, they refused. And as soon as we had practically destroyed Iran’s dangerous capabilities, they said: Oh, okay, we’ll send two ships. And I said: We needed those ships before we won, not after we won. I’ve been saying for a long time that NATO is a one-way street," Trump added.

Read more: US expects war with Iran to end within few weeks