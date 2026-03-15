US expects war with Iran to end within few weeks

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the war with Iran could end in the near future.

According to Censor.NET, this was mentioned in an interview Wright gave to the American television network ABC News.

According to the official, the current conflict has a limited timeframe, and it could come to an end as early as the coming weeks. Officials in Washington believe that how events unfold will largely depend on Tehran’s stance and its willingness to reach political agreements.

Wright predicts a swift end to the conflict

The U.S. Secretary of Energy is convinced that the current phase of the standoff will not last long. He noted that the conflict is approaching its final stage.

"I think this conflict will undoubtedly come to an end within the next few weeks. Perhaps even sooner, but the conflict will end within the next few weeks," said Chris Wright.

At the same time, he emphasized that, according to U.S. assessments, Iran is seeking to reach some kind of agreement. However, according to the minister, the terms proposed by Tehran are not acceptable to the United States.

Read more: Russia is Iran’s strategic ally: states confronting Tehran must understand where Iranian drones were produced – Macron

The U.S. claims that Iran's military capabilities have been weakened

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that American forces continue to strike targets linked to the Iranian regime. He emphasized that the operation is aimed at reducing Tehran’s military capabilities and changing the situation in the Middle East.

For his part, Pentagon chief Pete Hagset stated that Iran’s military capabilities have already been significantly weakened. According to him, this is the result of a prolonged campaign of strikes carried out by the United States in conjunction with Israel.

Washington believes that continued pressure could force the Iranian leadership to come to the negotiating table and change its stance on resolving the conflict.