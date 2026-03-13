Russia is Iran’s strategic ally: states confronting Tehran must understand where Iranian drones were produced – Macron

All states confronting Iran must understand which country helped produce the Iranian drones that are now attacking them.

As reported by Censor.NET, French President Emmanuel Macron said this at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris.

Iran-Russia cooperation in drone production

Macron said that Russia does not stand for peace anywhere. He stressed that Russia is a historic and strategic ally of the regime in Tehran, with which it signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in January 2025, the details of which were never made public. That agreement provides for the production on Russian territory of drones of Iranian origin.

He noted that states waging war against Iran must understand where these drones were produced.

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"Today, all the drones falling on the countries of the Persian Gulf and some of our allies, everyone knows where they were produced," Macron said.

Ukraine's sky became a testing ground for Iranian drones

"No one can deny that Ukraine's sky has unfortunately become a testing ground for Iranian drones that are today falling in the Persian Gulf and on the territory of some of our allies," Macron added.

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