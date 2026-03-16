Zelenskyy is set to visit Spain on 18 March, - Spanish media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to Spain on Wednesday, March 18.

According to Censor.NET, "European Truth" reports this, citing the Spanish news agency EFE.

According to sources in the Spanish government, the Ukrainian leader will be received by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The meeting is scheduled to take place at his official residence, the Moncloa Palace in Madrid.

This will be Zelenskyy’s fourth visit to Spain since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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The Ukrainian president’s visit will take place on the eve of the European Council meeting, which will be held in Brussels on March 19–20. Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also been invited to this meeting.

It is expected that during the summit, European Union leaders will discuss further support for Ukraine, particularly financial assistance.

According to media reports, the EU plans to persuade the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia—Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico—to support the decision to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan.