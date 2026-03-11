Bundestag President Klöckner arrived on visit to Kyiv. PHOTOS

The President of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany, Julia Klöckner, arrived in Kyiv on her first visit since her election.

This was announced by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

"This visit is a clear political signal of solidarity with Ukraine and support at the highest parliamentary level. At a time when russia continues its war against our state, the presence of the German parliament's leadership in Kyiv is of particular importance," he said.

Read more: Ukraine to receive new batch of interceptors for Patriot: Germany to transfer over 30 missiles







