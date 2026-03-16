Police have discovered debris from"unidentified flying object" in Lublin Voivodeship, Poland

In the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland, law enforcement officials have discovered debris from an unidentified flying object. The site has been cordoned off, and the relevant authorities are conducting an investigation.

According to Censor.NET, the Włodawa police reported this.

According to law enforcement officials, the debris was discovered in the rural municipality of Vyryky. Police officers seized the fragments and secured the area.

Other agencies, including the Military Police and the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, have also been brought in to investigate the incident.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the origin of the object and the circumstances surrounding its fall.

It is known that the nearest point on the border with Ukraine is located more than 20 kilometers from where the debris was found.

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Context

It is worth noting that similar incidents have been reported in Poland in the past. Throughout 2025, Polish authorities reported on several occasions that they had discovered debris from unidentified flying objects, mainly near the borders with Belarus and Ukraine.

Specifically, in September, border guards found debris from a drone with Cyrillic inscriptions near the village of Polatych in the Lublin Voivodeship; the drone may have belonged to Russia.

In October, fragments of an object resembling a drone were discovered in the Masovian Voivodeship, and in December, Polish authorities reported finding debris from what is believed to be a drone near the border with Ukraine.