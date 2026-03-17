"Putin is afraid of US army created during my presidency," Trump said

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears the U.S. military, which was built up during his first term in office.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Trump made this statement during a press conference at the White House.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

He criticized allies for their unwillingness to help the U.S. in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

"We have defended these countries for years alongside NATO, because NATO is us—you can ask Putin. Putin is afraid of us. He isn’t afraid of Europe at all. He is afraid of the United States of America and the armed forces that I built during my first term," Trump said.

About aid to Ukraine

The U.S. president expressed dissatisfaction with his partners’ actions, noting that they had not responded to his call, even though Washington continues to provide aid to Ukraine.

"We are defending them. We are cooperating with them regarding Ukraine. Ukraine is thousands of miles away, separated by a vast ocean. We don’t have to do this, but we have done it—well, Biden has done it, to be frank."

Read more: Putin isn’t afraid of Europe at all; he’s afraid of US, — Trump

Biden was simply hoaxed, but we cooperated with them on Ukraine.

"We have no need to cooperate with them on Ukraine. And then they tell us we have to send ships there, while they themselves don’t want to do it. I think that’s terrible… I was very surprised," the White House chief said.