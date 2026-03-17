Defense Ministry launches Defense AI Center "A1" to introduce AI into the military

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is launching Defense AI Center "A1" — the first center of excellence that will focus on introducing artificial intelligence into defense processes and developing technological solutions for modern warfare.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

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A system of military technology centers of excellence

The center will become part of a system of technology centers of excellence being created under the Ministry of Defense.

"To be faster than the enemy on the battlefield, we are creating a system of military technology centers of excellence under the Ministry of Defense. In the near future, a separate center will appear for each key area of modern warfare: drones, Middle Strike, Deep Strike, artillery, and others," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The task of such centers is to continuously analyze the battlefield and technologies and determine the next steps for developing Ukraine’s defense capabilities, since in modern technological warfare, the advantage goes to the side that moves through the innovation cycle faster.

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Defense AI Center "A1"

The first such center will be Defense AI Center "A1". Its launch is being supported by the UK government.

Its main areas of work are:

analysis of battlefield data;

forecasting enemy actions;

development of autonomous systems;

creation of new command-and-control tools.

The center will help turn combat experience and frontline data into technological solutions more quickly and accelerate the introduction of innovations in the Defense Force

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"AI solutions will become part of every domain of modern warfare, from intelligence to command and control. Our task is to create Europe’s most effective defense system. This is an AI-driven military of a new generation, built on the speed of innovation, autonomous systems, and network advantage," Mykhailo Fedorov stressed.

The Ministry of Defense is inviting specialists to send resumes and join the center’s work at: [email protected]

It is also inviting ideas for the development of defense AI solutions via: [email protected]

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