DELTA combat system successfully passes independent cybersecurity assessment: data are reliably protected – Defense Ministry

The DELTA combat system, including the Vezha module and the Avengers AI platform, has successfully passed an independent cybersecurity assessment.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Defense Ministry’s press service.

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Details

As noted, during the assessment, experts analyzed more than 160 information security requirements, and no deviations were identified.

Vezha is a real-time battlefield video analysis module. It features voice communication and collaborative decoding of video materials. The module is critically important for the effective use of unmanned systems.

Avengers is an artificial intelligence platform for the automatic detection of enemy equipment (tanks, combat vehicles and light vehicles and etc.). Its use increases the effectiveness of target detection and response on the battlefield.

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What did the assessment show?

The diagnostic results confirmed that the system maintains a high level of protection even after scaling up. This ensures reliable protection of information in the digital environment, as well as the integrity and security of service members’ personal data while they perform their duties.

"For two months, the assessment was carried out by one of the international companies. Specialists analyzed the system’s architecture and its protection tools, developed a verification methodology, assessed the effectiveness of cybersecurity measures, and prepared a report with supporting materials," the Defense Ministry said.

Such assessments are conducted regularly. The previous evaluation was completed in July 2024 and confirmed compliance with established standards.

For DELTA users, this means one key thing: stable system operation and reliable data protection in an environment where cyber resilience is a critical component of combat effectiveness.

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Background

DELTA is an ecosystem of military products, a single workspace that supports video streaming, tools for operational planning and intelligence, and also has a mobile app for offline work and improved situational awareness, as well as many other useful functionalities. Its use has become the foundation of a modern approach to combat management, significantly increasing the efficiency and speed of decision-making at all levels.