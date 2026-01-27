Ministry of Defence has digitised supply of UAVs to Armed Forces of Ukraine through DOT-Chain Arsenal system

The Defense Procurement Agency DOT of the Ministry of Defense has fully digitalized the supply of UAVs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was achieved through the introduction of DOT-Chain Arsenal.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is DOT-Chain Arsenal

DOT-Chain Arsenal is a centralized operational-level supply management system designed for fast and transparent resource distribution and real-time tracking of their movement.

Read more: From warehouse to unit in day: Armed Forces of Ukraine move drone distribution to digital format

Eventually, the system will cover supplies:

ammunition,

electronic warfare equipment,

ground equipment,

material assets, and

fuel and lubricants.

The system operates at the operational-level supply stage—when finished products are handed over to the military. It automates interaction with suppliers and enables the accumulation of high-quality data to improve the efficiency and manageability of supply processes.

"Thanks to digital tools, the state can see the movement of assets in real time—from the manufacturer to logistics warehouses. This allows for better process control and decision-making based on reliable data. Where there used to be thousands of paper documents, there is now a system that provides a complete picture of supplies in a matter of seconds. This is critically important for the timely provision of everything the military needs," said Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the Defense Procurement Agency DOT of the Ministry of Defense.

Read more: Digital Logistics Support Management system now officially operating in AFU – Shmyhal

Cybersecurity in supply

Particular attention is paid to cybersecurity. DOT-Chain has a comprehensive information security system developed in accordance with the Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0 of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The system developer, DOT, has also undergone assessment for compliance with the international information security standard ISO 27001.

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