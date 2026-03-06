Mission Control has compiled over 150,000 digital reports on completed drone missions, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

The Mission Control system has already generated over 150,000 digital reports on completed missions.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is Mission Control?

It is a unified digital system for managing drone operations in the DELTA ecosystem. Each crew enters the type of UAV, route, and task into the system.

"We are getting rid of the paper army and moving to automatically generated reports. Commanders get a complete picture of missions in real time — without manual reports and bureaucracy. The "famous" paper reports 5.31 and 5.32 are no longer needed — all data is now in a single convenient digital system," Fedorov explained.

Read more: Will implement innovations and changes: digital officers to appear in Armed Forces of Ukraine – Fedorov

Impact on the front

According to the minister, for the front line this means:

elimination of paper forms and simplification of reporting;

real-time operational tracking of UAVs;

enhanced coordination with electronic warfare and air defence;

systematic analysis of effectiveness of use;

management decisions on procurement based on accurate data.

"The next step is to launch digital reporting for artillery. Our goal for achieving the objectives of the war remains unchanged — to stop the enemy on the ground, strengthen control in the air, and build a system where every decision is based on data," he concluded.

Read more: 92,000 occupiers eliminated over winter: drones have become main weapon, - Fedorov