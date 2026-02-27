Will implement innovations and changes: digital officers to appear in Armed Forces of Ukraine – Fedorov

Work is underway to develop the chain of digital officers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will implement innovations and changes in the military.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a conversation with the media.

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Digital officers

"We are working on developing the chain of digital officers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who will serve as drivers of innovation in the military. The first digital officer has already been appointed. Every corps and every brigade will have a digital officer who will implement innovations and changes," Fedorov said.

Read more: Humanitarian demining: Ukraine moves to digital planning, - Ministry of Defense

Exemption from mobilization

According to him, the Defense Ministry is also continuing work on exemptions from mobilization "so that people do not stand in lines when they need to obtain them." In particular, there are no longer queues at Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support, as there were before.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Fedorov discussed digitisation of public services, defence and digital anti-corruption projects