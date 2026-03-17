Ukraine will soon have naval drones capable of operating in ocean conditions, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Ukraine will soon have naval drone systems capable of operating effectively even in ocean conditions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a speech before the British Parliament, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine’s naval drone development

"Our naval drone systems are constantly evolving. We focused on the speed of this development and won — we won back our sea. We are developing more stable drones that will be able to operate at sea longer and more effectively. Soon, and not in the distant future, we will have systems capable of operating effectively even in ocean conditions," the president said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived in London on visit. VIDEO

Interceptor drones

In addition, according to him, Ukraine needs at least 1,000 interceptor drones a day, but could also sell the same number to partners. Some countries have already purchased such drones but cannot use them without the necessary system, Zelenskyy added.

"If it is necessary to stop a Shahed in the Emirates, Europe or the United Kingdom, we can do it. The key conditions for this are technology, investment, and close cooperation between countries," the president said.

Read more: Zelenskyy to EU leaders: Oil transit via Druzhba pipeline could resume in 1.5 months