Europe will have to reestablish channels of political dialogue with Russia. Era of peace is over, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has not ruled out the possibility that Europe may have to open channels of political dialogue with Russia.

He made this statement during a speech at the British think tank Chatham House, according to Censor.NET.

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Europe's negotiations with Russia

According to Stubb, such engagement should take place in a coordinated manner at the level of the entire European community, rather than through individual initiatives by countries such as Hungary or Slovakia.

"Europe is approaching the point where it will need to open channels of political dialogue with Russia," the Finnish leader emphasized.

Watch more: Putin has failed in every one of his strategic goals, - Stubb. VIDEO

The era of peace has come to an end

At the same time, Stubb stated that the modern world is going through a period of instability: the era of relative peace has come to an end, and the unipolar system led by the United States has given way to a multipolar order marked by a high degree of chaos.

"The era of relative peace is over. War in Europe. War in the Middle East. War in Africa. And these wars are wars of our own choosing," he said.

Separately, Stubb added that since the start of the war in Ukraine, a new "Iron Curtain" has effectively formed, separating Russia from approximately 47 European countries.

Read more: Ukraine is not ready for peace talks, Russia will pursue goals of "SMO" on ground," Lavrov says