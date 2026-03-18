Russian troops dropped two FAB-250s on residential areas of Kramatorsk: there are wounded, including children

Overnight, Russian occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Russian forces, using two FAB-250 bombs, struck a residential area and a high-rise apartment complex."

"Eight residents, including two children, were injured as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

At least three dozen private homes and two high-rise buildings have been damaged.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 39 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, one person killed. PHOTO