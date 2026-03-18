Russian troops dropped two FAB-250s on residential areas of Kramatorsk: there are wounded, including children
Overnight, Russian occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Kramatorsk, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Russian forces, using two FAB-250 bombs, struck a residential area and a high-rise apartment complex."
"Eight residents, including two children, were injured as a result of the shelling," the statement said.
At least three dozen private homes and two high-rise buildings have been damaged.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password