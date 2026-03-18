Ruscists strike Kharkiv: one dead and one injured

On the afternoon of March 18, 2026, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

First details

"An enemy strike by a combat drone on the Kholodnohirskyi district has been reported. We are looking into the details," he wrote.

"According to preliminary reports, there are casualties," Terekhov added.

"There are preliminary reports of one fatality," the mayor said.

No further information regarding the enemy shelling is available at this time.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: two wounded, infrastructure damaged. PHOTO