"Current situation calls for increased pressure on Russia from US and Europe," - Merz

The United States and Europe must step up pressure on Russia in order to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing a report by Ukrinform, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made this statement during a speech in the Bundestag.

The security of the entire transatlantic region

"I want to clearly emphasize how urgent and how crucial it is for the United States of America and Europe to work together to help bring about a just peace in Ukraine," he said.

Merz emphasized that this is a matter of security, freedom, and peace for the entire transatlantic region, not just the territorial integrity of a "major European country."

"This is a matter of humanity and justice. And it is also a matter of affirming that the part of the world where we live is what we proudly call the free world," the German chancellor added.

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Ukraine is ready for peace talks

In addition, Merz emphasized that Ukraine has long been ready for peace talks, while Russia "systematically undermines all peace efforts" by continuing its attacks on the civilian population and energy infrastructure.

Pressure on Russia

"That is why the current situation calls for increased pressure on Moscow—and specifically, joint action by the United States and its European partners," the chancellor noted.

Against this backdrop, he cited "reliable data" on the significant losses suffered by the Russian economy as a result of the war and sanctions, which, he said, should remain a key lever of influence.

Peace talks

The German chancellor also stressed that Europe must be a full-fledged participant in the negotiations on a future peace settlement in Ukraine and "play a role in determining what security guarantees for Ukraine might look like."

"It is unthinkable that negotiations between Russia and the United States would take place without Ukraine and without the Europeans. From our point of view, this is unacceptable," Merz said.