UAH 9 instead of 10 million: top SBI official Buznytskyi gets apartment from SSU in central Kyiv almost for free – media. VIDEO

In 2024, Dmytro Buznytskyi, Deputy Head of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), privatised an official apartment from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in central Kyiv in 2024 for UAH 9.47.

This is according to an investigation by hromadske, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Journalists also found that 20 years earlier, he had already used his right to privatise housing for the first time. In addition, in 2024, the official’s wife had already purchased apartments in the capital.

Work at the SSU and SBI

It is noted that in 2020, Buznytskyi left the Security Service of Ukraine, where he had served for decades. Among other posts, he held the position of deputy head of the SBU’s economic department. In 2021, he worked at Energoatom.

Since 2023, Dmytro Buznytskyi has held the post of deputy head of the SBI in Lviv.

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Apartment privatisation

Journalists established that over the past several years, Buznytskyi’s wife, Alla Prodan, had acquired luxury real estate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and in 2024, she and her husband obtained a 52-square-metre apartment in the premium Jack House residential complex in the very centre of the capital.

"This property officially cost the family 9 hryvnias and 47 kopecks. That was the replacement value for privatising the apartment. Although the market price of a similar apartment of the same size in that building was about $235,000, or around UAH 9.7 million," the investigation says.

Investigators found that this apartment in the Jack House residential complex had previously belonged to the Security Service of Ukraine. Dmytro Buznytskyi had used it until 2023, even though he was no longer an SSU employee.

"The ownership document for this apartment was issued to Buznytskyi and Prodan by the privatisation authority of the state housing fund under the Pechersk administration. A year earlier, in 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine transferred this apartment to the municipal ownership of Kyiv’s territorial community," the journalists said.

In response to hromadske’s inquiry, the agency where Buznytskyi currently works explained that he had been on the housing waiting list since 2001. The official apartment was provided to him only in 2018. This happened three months after Alla Prodan purchased an apartment in the French Quarter 2 residential complex. At the time, Buznytskyi was still working at the SBU and was still considered in need of better housing conditions. Therefore, after his dismissal, the apartment remained with him.

The Security Service also added that by the SSU decision, the apartment in Jack House was granted to Dmytro Buznytskyi for permanent use in 2020, when he left the SSU.

"At the request of an employee or a person discharged from military service in the SBU who is registered as being in need of improved housing conditions and is residing in official housing, such residential premises may be granted for permanent residence by removing them from the category of official housing," the SBI said.

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