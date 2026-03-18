Chernihiv region’s top cyber police officer Bahola inherits Porsche worth UAH 4 million from mother, with no data on her business or declarations – Slidstvo.Info

Oleksandr Bahola, head of the cybercrime counteraction department in Chernihiv region at the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, inherited a 2022 Porsche Cayenne worth nearly UAH 4 million from his 75-year-old mother.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Slidstvo.Info.

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Luxury car inherited

Bahola received the 2022 Porsche Cayenne worth nearly UAH 4 million in January 2026 as an inheritance from his mother Halyna.

Journalists asked the law enforcement officer why his mother needed a Porsche and where she got the money to buy it. He said that his mother had been involved in business and had enough money "not for just one Porsche Cayenne, but probably for 10."

"If you pull up my mother’s declaration, she has everything there. Her income was enough not for just one Porsche Cayenne, but probably for 10. She used to be in business, in real estate," Bahola said.

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No data on business or declarations

At the same time, as journalists note, there are no declarations by Halyna Bahola in the NACP electronic register. Companies or individual entrepreneurs linked to her are also absent from the YouControl database.

Bahola also added: "By the way, if you pull up my declaration, you’ll see that she gave me money and everything else."

Meanwhile, in the law enforcement officer’s declarations available on the NACP website, there are no cash gifts from his mother.

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Career path and declared assets

Oleksandr Bahola is currently head of the cybercrime counteraction department in the Chernihiv region. Since 2023, he had been a senior inspector for special assignments at the Cyber Police Department of the National Police, and in 2025, he was head of the cybercrime counteraction department in the Kherson region.

Journalists note that Bahola joined the cyber police with substantial savings. In the declaration of a candidate for the position of senior inspector for special assignments, filed in August 2023, he stated that he had $320,000, €210,000 and more than UAH 750,000.

In addition, he declared a Merkel shotgun worth nearly UAH 400,000 and three watches worth more than UAH 800,000.

A Slidstvo.Info journalist asked him what he had done professionally before joining the cyber police. Bahola did not want to answer, calling that information a "commercial secret."

In January 2026, Bahola filed a lawsuit against the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine over its refusal to count his period of service in the tax police of the State Tax Service, from September 21, 2011, to April 4, 2013, toward his police service record.

In addition, according to YouControl data, Bahola was an aide to MP Ruslan Bohdan when the latter served in the 7th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada from June to November 2014.

According to Bahola’s 2024 declaration, his salary amounts to more than UAH 670,000. He said he owns a 2024 VOLKSWAGEN ID. UNYX MAX is worth nearly UAH 1.5 million, as well as a 2013 HARLEY-DAVIDSON HERITAGE motorcycle worth more than UAH 670,000.

In his 2023 declaration, Bahola stated that this motorcycle had cost him UAH 50,000. During its inspection, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention found that the previous owner had been selling it for $18,000 (UAH 658,234.8).

In his explanation to the NACP, Bahola said that he had agreed on the price with the seller, taking into account the motorcycle’s technical condition. In a comment to a Slidstvo.Info journalist, he also stressed that he had bought the motorcycle for a lower price because it had been in poor condition.

"Well, you know, it’s like when you buy a wreck and then bring it into good shape, restore it. The price is completely different, you understand?" the law enforcement officer explained.

At the same time, Bahola did correct the motorcycle’s value in his declaration, from UAH 50,000 to UAH 675,950.

In addition, in June 2025, Bahola filed a notice of significant changes in his property status. He became the owner of an apartment in Uzhhorod with an area of 85.6 square metres and a value of nearly UAH 1.3 million.

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