Cottages in Bukovel and estate near Kyiv: families of three Kyiv-based Cyber Police operatives acquired property worth millions of dollars – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

The families of three operatives from the National Police’s Cyber Police Department — Yevhen Horbunov, Huram Hindiia and Ihor Terianyk — have simultaneously acquired real estate worth several million dollars over the past three years.

This is according to an investigation by Bihus.Info, as reported by Censor.NET.

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According to the investigators, Horbunov, Hindiia and Terianyk joined the Cyber Police in 2023. Before that, the men had worked together first in the Economic Protection Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, then in the regional Strategic Investigations Department, from where they were later transferred to Kyiv.

Assets worth millions

Bihus.Info notes that the families’ financial standing began to improve significantly after all three were simultaneously transferred to the Cyber Police Department of Ukraine.

Bihus.Info notes that the families’ financial standing began to improve significantly after all three were simultaneously transferred to the Cyber Police Department of Ukraine.

Relatives of three National Police operatives bought elite property worth millions of dollars

In particular, in 2023, Ihor Terianyk’s mother and Yevhen Horbunov’s wife invested in apartments at Glacier Premium Apartments. The hotel complex positions itself as premium-class, and at the time of sale prices started at $4,000 per square metre.

According to journalists’ estimates, at market prices, this investment should have cost Terianyk’s mother at least $110,000 and Horbunov’s wife $160,000.

The two women’s investments in Bukovel were not limited to Glacier. In addition to the apartments, they also acquired cottages at AMA Family Resort. This is a residential complex of 30 cottages positioning itself as a European-level development. A cottage at AMA was also purchased by the father of their Cyber Police colleague Guram Gindiia. According to market prices, these cottages should have cost the relatives of the three cyber police officers at least $400,000 each.

Although the Horbunovs sold their cottage, journalists suggest that the sale was fictitious.

In addition, Bihus.Info journalists recorded that a car registered to Horbunov’s wife regularly leaves the territory of the gated cottage community Kvitka Polonyny near Kyiv, where the woman bought land in May 2025. Houses in this cottage community currently cost $400,000.

Watch more: Deputy cyber police chief Kryvolapov lives in $500,000 luxury flat, paying rent to his Russian brother – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

Investments in property

As journalists note, after Horbunov and Hindiia were transferred to the Cyber Police, their mothers went into business and simultaneously joined two companies. One trades in grain, unmanufactured tobacco, seeds, and animal feed. The other has support activities in transport as its main line of business.

Notably, before that, the women had not officially been engaged in business.

In addition, journalists noticed that Horbunov’s mother-in-law, Nataliia Linchuk, and Huram Hindiia’s uncle, Vianor Bobua, jointly invested in more than 160 square metres of commercial premises in one of Kyiv’s most expensive residential complexes, Novopecherski Lypky. At current market prices, such premises cost at least $560,000 without renovation.

Bihus.Info notes that none of the above-mentioned relatives of the cyber police officers had official income sufficient for such purchases.

Watch more: National Police investigator Drozd bought business-class property for $100,000. This does not match her declaration – media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What the cyber police officers said

In a phone conversation, Yevhen Horbunov did not answer journalists’ questions about his family’s elite property.

Huram Hindiia provided a written response in which he said he had nothing to do with his relatives’ investments, but suggested that his father, mother and uncle could have obtained the money from an inheritance left by his grandfather.

Ihor Terianyk was dismissed from the Cyber Police in 2024 for drunk driving. Terianyk also explained his mother’s investments as coming from an inheritance from his father, but refused to provide details.

Read more: Mother-in-law of Kyiv’s chief cyber police officer Kuliush acquired millions in property after his divorce, - media