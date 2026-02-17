Family of head of Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Svatok, purchased two apartments and Range Rover at half price, - Bihus.Info. VIDEO

The chief prosecutor of Odesa region, Andrii Svatok, and his wife purchased two apartments, a parking space, and a Range Rover at prices significantly below market value.

This is according to an investigation by Bihus.Info, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Appointment

Journalists recalled that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appointed Svatok as head of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office in July 2025.

Prior to that, Svatok had been the first deputy head of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office for several years.

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Property "at a discount"

Analysing the declaration of the chief prosecutor of Odesa Region, journalists drew attention to the declared value of the family's real estate, which turned out to be significantly lower than the market value. We are talking about two apartments and a parking space in an elite club house in the centre of Kyiv.

In 2019, Svatok registered an apartment with an area of almost 130 square metres in the aforementioned building. The declared value of the property is approximately $90,000. At the same time, similar apartments in this club house cost approximately $180,000.

In the same year, Svatok's current wife, Alla, purchased a parking space in the same building for 97,000 hryvnias, although similar parking spaces are currently sold here for approximately $50,000 (a difference of almost 14 times).

In 2020, Alla Svatok purchased another apartment in this complex – 60 square metres – also at a price almost half the market value.

In 2023, she purchased a Range Rover for $35,000, even though an archived advertisement for the sale of the same car mentioned a price of $55,000.

Journalists also had doubts about the source of the Svatkovs' funds for two apartments in a club house in the centre of Kyiv.

Shortly before registering the first, larger apartment, the prosecutor declared cash gifts from his two grandmothers – approximately half a hundred thousand dollars from each.

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The prosecutor's explanation

Svatok explained to journalists that "one of his grandfathers worked as the director of a state-owned sugar plant, which was later privatised." After his death, the funds went to his grandmother, and from her to the prosecutor.

"The other grandmother, as the prosecutor suggests, owned land together with her husband, which they sold – this is how she allegedly obtained her savings. However, Svatok was unable to recall the location or characteristics of these plots," the investigation states.

Regarding the origin of his wife's money for an apartment in a club house, Svatok noted that she had declared funds for the purchase of real estate, since the 2019 declaration, when Alla Svatok first appears as a member of the declarant's family, indicates about $200,000 of her cash assets.

However, the prosecutor was unable to explain the origin of these funds. According to him, when the obligation to enter information in the declaration arose, out of respect for his wife's personal life before marriage, he indicated the amount that she herself had reported.

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