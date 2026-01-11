Former head of Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office Kazak registered as disabled, sued for pension and left for Sweden, - media

Former head of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Dmytro Kazak, while abroad, won a pension of over 156,000 hryvnias in a Ukrainian court.

This is reported by OBOZ.UA, according to Censor.NET.

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Registered as disabled at the age of 29

Kazak is now 36 years old. He applied for disability when he was only 29. At that time, he was already a prosecutor, and just two years later, he became the head of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"The fact is that prosecutors who have the status of a person with a disability, according to the current law, can receive not a small disability pension, but a cosmic prosecutor's payment, provided that they have 10 years of experience," writes OBOZ.UA.

The publication notes that in 2022, the prosecutor appealed to the Pension Fund of Ukraine with a request to transfer him from a disability pension to a prosecutor's pension. It is likely that in 2022 he had accumulated 10 years of service. It is noted that without the status of a person with a disability, prosecutors must have at least 25 years of service to qualify for a pension.

Kazak also succeeded in court in having a now-defunct provision of the law applied to him, which allowed him to receive a pension based on 80% of his salary rather than 60%. He brought a certificate of his salary from the Mykolaiv Prosecutor's Office, which he headed at the time.

According to this certificate, 80% of his salary amounted to 156,692 hryvnias. However, as the publication notes, Kazak actually earned significantly less.

In 2023, as head of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, he earned 1 million 618 thousand 642 hryvnias before taxes (that's 134.8 thousand hryvnias per month before taxes).

And in 2024, when he was already receiving a full pension, the Pension Fund of Ukraine paid him UAH 1,880,310 for the year (or UAH 156,700 per month).

"Kazak received an abnormally high pension, the amount of which is higher than his salary. Moreover, he began to receive such a pension with only ten years of service (at the time of calculation) and at the age of almost 30," the article says.

The publication writes that it was his status as a person with a disability that allowed the man to leave the country.

Read also: 57 prosecutors with disability status dismissed from their posts after inspections, - Kravchenko

Sued for a pension

From January 2025, Kazak, like all special pensioners, had his payments limited by special coefficients.

During the period of martial law, the PFU reduced all pensions exceeding ten times the minimum subsistence level. However, the former head of the Mykolaiv Prosecutor's Office filed a lawsuit from abroad and won it: on 15 December 2025, the Kharkiv District Administrative Court ruled that it was illegal to limit Kazak's pension.

As mentioned above, we are talking about 156,700 hryvnias per month. This is more than the average salary in Sweden.

Read also: Over 1,000 prosecutors have taken retirement before the age of 50 and continue to work

Moved abroad

Journalists have found out that Kazak currently lives in Linköping. His wife, Rinata, is also registered at the address where the former prosecutor lives.

Specialised websites indicate that the former Ukrainian prosecutor lives in a three-room apartment with an area of 84 square metres.

Although Kazak no longer uses his Ukrainian phone number, he still has close ties to Ukraine. The former prosecutor allegedly works as a lawyer for the Kyiv-based company KPD Consulting, which provides services to corporate clients.

As noted by OBOZ.UA, KPD Consulting has several registered legal entities. The company's website publishes a code of ethical conduct that mentions two legal entities: KPD Consulting LLC and KPD Consulting JSC.

According to Opendatabot, KPD Consulting has only five employees. In the first three quarters of 2025, the company's revenue amounted to 1 million 207 thousand hryvnias. This is approximately 134 thousand hryvnias per month. Journalists also note that the company is operating at a loss.

KPD Consulting LLC has six employees, and this company is also operating at a loss (minus 9.6 thousand UAH for the first nine months of 2025).

"How a loss-making company can employ a former prosecutor who lives in Sweden is a mystery that can be solved by finding out the name of the head of KPD Consulting. The managing partner is Kirill Kazak, the brother of Dmitry Kazak," the article says.

The publication adds that former prosecutor Kazak posted a photo on social media with the caption "open to job offers."

"So, it seems that his Ukrainian pension and his brother's job at a Kyiv company are not enough for him," OBOZ.UA concludes.

Read also: Former prosecutor Izotov, 44, receives a pension of over 219,000 hryvnias, according to media reports