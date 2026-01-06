Mother of "servant of people" Kostiuk gave him 6 million hryvnias: MP bought apartment in Kyiv

MP Dmytro Kostiuk, who left the "Servant of the People" faction in December 2025, received a gift of 6 million hryvnias from his mother.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication Zhytomyr.Info.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The parliamentarian spent part of the funds – 4.6 million hryvnias – on purchasing an apartment in Kyiv. The relevant information is contained in reports on significant changes in property status.

On 27 December, Kostiuk announced that on 19 December he had received a gift in cash – 6 million hryvnias – from Olena Yevheniivna Kostiuk.

Read more: Understated property prices, hidden Bentley and his wife’s jewellery: how deputy head of Odesa tax office Khandusenko lives

On 28 December, the MP announced that on 22 December 2025, he became the owner of an apartment in Kyiv with a total area of 54.6 square metres worth 4 million 647 thousand 500 hryvnias, which he bought from Zozulia Oleksandr Kostiantynovych.

Prior to this, Kostiuk owned an apartment in Zviahel, Zhytomyr region, and his wife has owned an apartment in Ternopil since 2021.

Since 2016, the MP has also been registered in an apartment in Zviahel, co-owned by Kostiuk Olena Yevheniivna and Zaichenko Viktoria Serhiivna.

Read more: Deputy cyber police chief Kryvolapov lives in $500,000 luxury flat, paying rent to his Russian brother – Bihus.Info. VIDEO

The publication recalled that Kostiuk's mother, Olena, ran in the 2020 local elections for the Zhytomyr Regional Council as a member of the "Servant of the People" party. At that time, she worked as the head of the methodological department of the Novohrad-Volynskyi Palace of Children and Youth.

In November 2020, the MP registered "Inform-UA" LLC in Kyiv with a statutory capital of 100,000 hryvnias and its main activity being "television broadcasting": initially, the head of the company was Olena Yevheniivna Kostiuk, and in February 2021, the MP's wife became the director of the LLC.

Read more: Energy Customs chief Komar removed from office after journalists’ investigation into his family’s assets – State Customs Service

What preceded?

At the end of July 2025, MP Dmytro Kostiuk announced his resignation from the "Servant of the People" faction. According to the parliamentarian, his resignation was a reaction to the vote on the bill to eliminate the independence of the NABU and SAPO.

Read more: Mother-in-law of Kyiv’s chief cyber police officer Kuliush acquired millions in property after his divorce, - media