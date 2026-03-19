Ukrainian man was stabbed to death in Ireland while out grocery shopping

A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was killed in the Irish city of Cork.

According to Censor.NET, the national broadcaster RTÉ reported the incident.

The tragedy occurred in the city center when the man left his home to buy groceries for a family dinner on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Circumstances of the attack

According to the investigation, the crime occurred on Monday around 8:00 p.m. on Lower John Street. Law enforcement officials believe it was an unprovoked street attack.

Despite suffering severe stab wounds, the man managed to walk nearly 100 meters to his apartment complex, where he lost consciousness. Neighbors called emergency services, but they were unable to save him—he died at the scene.

Detention of the suspect

Police have already arrested a 40-year-old man suspected of committing the murder. He is currently in custody.

The murder weapon has not yet been found, but investigators are counting on footage from surveillance cameras installed in the area.