Man shoots 11-year-old daughter and commits suicide in Irpin: police establish circumstances

In Irpin, Kyiv region, a 52-year-old man likely killed his 11-year-old daughter and then died by suicide.

This was reported by Kyiv region police, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

It is noted that police responded to a call from a woman who found her brother and his daughter with no signs of life in the house.

"It was preliminarily established that the 52-year-old man, while at home with his 11-year-old daughter, likely shot the child with a firearm and then died by suicide. It is also known that the girl had been ill," police said.

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Investigation launched

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination to establish the final cause of death.

Investigators from the Bucha District Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation under Clauses 1 and 2, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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