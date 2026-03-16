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Man shoots 11-year-old daughter and commits suicide in Irpin: police establish circumstances
In Irpin, Kyiv region, a 52-year-old man likely killed his 11-year-old daughter and then died by suicide.
This was reported by Kyiv region police, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
It is noted that police responded to a call from a woman who found her brother and his daughter with no signs of life in the house.
"It was preliminarily established that the 52-year-old man, while at home with his 11-year-old daughter, likely shot the child with a firearm and then died by suicide. It is also known that the girl had been ill," police said.
Investigation launched
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination to establish the final cause of death.
- Investigators from the Bucha District Police Department have launched a pre-trial investigation under Clauses 1 and 2, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
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