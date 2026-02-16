In Lviv region, man shot his two children and then committed suicide, - police

On 15 February, two children and their father were found shot dead in the village of Stanislavchik, Zolochiv district, Lviv region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Father and two children found shot dead

"A tragedy occurred today in the village of Stanislavchik, Zolochiv district. According to information available as of 22:45 on 15 February, two children, aged 13 and 15, and their father were found shot dead. The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated. All relevant services are working at the scene," the official wrote.

According to the local Child Welfare Service, the family was described as well-off. It was not registered with social services.

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What the police said

"Today, 15 February, at around 21:25, the police received a report of shots fired in one of the houses in the village of Stanislavchik, Zolochiv district. At the scene, law enforcement officers found the bodies of three people — a 42-year-old local resident and his two children, aged 13 and 15, with no signs of life," the Lviv region police reported.

It has been preliminarily established that the man shot his children with a hunting rifle and then took his own life.

An investigative team, forensic experts and other services are working at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under paragraphs 1 and 2 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Intentional Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 of Article 115 (Intentional Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide".

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