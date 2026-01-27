Teenager fired into air, then fell and wounded himself in Zaporizhzhia, - police
In Zaporizhzhia, a teenager fired a firearm and wounded himself.
This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A boy born in 2010 fired several shots into the air with a firearm in the courtyard of an apartment building. After that, according to the police, he fell due to his own carelessness and wounded himself with another shot.
He has been hospitalised.
The police are establishing all the circumstances of the situation and the origin of the weapon.
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