Four police officers killed in Cherkasy region, killer opened fire and was eliminated, - Vyhivskyi

Today, an extremely tragic event occurred in Cherkasy region. During the arrest of a suspect wanted for murder, he opened fire on law enforcement officers. Four police officers were killed, and special police forces eliminated the killer.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

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Details

As noted, four police officers gave their lives so that the killer could never again take the lives of innocent people. This is a terrible price paid by those who remained in the ranks until the very end:

Platoon commander No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Police Department in the Cherkasy region, combatant, police major Serhii Safronov.

Deputy commander of the special police company of the Main Police Department in Cherkasy region, combatant, police major Oleksandr Florinskyi.

Inspector of platoon No. 1 (rapid response) of the special police company of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy region, senior police lieutenant Denys Polovinka.

Police officer of the community interaction sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, combatant, Police Major Volodymyr Boiko.

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Comment by Vyhivskyi

"Today's tragedy is yet another reminder of the price paid to maintain the security of the state, even far from the front line..

Police officers go on duty every day, aware of all the risks. They risk their lives not only on the front line, but also in the rear - on the streets of our cities and villages, during arrests, calls, and special operations. For them, there are no "safe shifts" or "quiet days". Every call-out could be their last," said Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased police officers.

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One injured

A police officer from the community liaison sector of the prevention department of the Cherkasy District Police Department, Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Shpak, was also wounded.