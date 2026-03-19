US seeks peace between Ukraine and Russia with security guarantees, - Pentagon

The Trump administration is holding talks with Kyiv and Moscow to achieve a lasting peace. The Pentagon stresses the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Pentagon, this was stated by Daniel Zimmerman, Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs, during a hearing before the House Armed Services Committee.

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He stressed the need for urgent decisions from partners so that allies can take the necessary measures as soon as possible to provide Ukraine with the resources needed to deter aggression and defend itself.

Zimmerman also noted that to date, more than 20 European countries have already allocated over $4 billion for the implementation of the PURL initiative.

Russia retains the capacity for a protracted war

"Russia still possesses significant reserves of military and industrial capacity, as well as the national resolve to wage a protracted war. Moreover, the Russian Federation has the world’s largest nuclear arsenal and is investing in capabilities that can be used for coercion without resorting to nuclear confrontation," the aide noted.

Read more: Russia is confident of victory and superiority in war with Ukraine, - US intelligence

Zimmerman confirmed that the US stands with NATO.

"But if the burden-sharing becomes unbalanced or too vague, it will not be healthy for the Alliance, and we want it to be as strong as possible in the long term," explained the assistant to the defence secretary.

Read more: United States lifted sanctions on number of individuals and entities acting in Russia’s interests