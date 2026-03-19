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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,284,090 people (+1,520 per day), 11,786 tanks, 38,538 artillery systems, 24,233 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,284,090 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 19, 2026, are approximately:

  • personnel – approximately 1,284,090 (+1,520) people
  • tanks – 11,786 (+0) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,233 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 38,538 (+32) units
  • MLRS – 1,691 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,333 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 349 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 185,724 (+1,391) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 84,129 (+155) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,092 (+1) units

Watch more: Soldiers of 93rd Brigade halted enemy’s assault in Kostiantynivka sector. VIDEO

Втрати російської армії на ранок 19 березня

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Russian Army (12059) Armed Forces HQ (5281) liquidation (3092) elimination (7499)
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