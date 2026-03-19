This year, Russia plans to recruit over 400,000 military personnel, activity at front is increasing, - Syrskyi

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As weather conditions improve at the front, the activity of the Russian occupiers is increasing.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, Russia plans to recruit an additional 409,000 troops in 2026.

"This means one thing: the enemy is not abandoning its plans and continues to prepare for further aggression against Ukraine.



As weather conditions improve, we are seeing an increase in enemy activity on the front lines," Syrskyi noted.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Bulava" unit destroyed 20 Russian "Shahed"-type UAVs using STING interceptors. VIDEO

Syrskyi held meetings

According to the commander-in-chief, a meeting was held to discuss the condition of the engineering infrastructure along the defense lines. Key tasks include strengthening fortifications, developing anti-drone defenses, and preparing populated areas for defense.

"I have heard reports from military commanders, the leadership of the State Special Transport Service, and the heads of regional military administrations. We have identified specific solutions and deadlines for their implementation to address the issues at hand.



The quality and speed of this work will determine not only the resilience of our defense but also the lives of our soldiers," he concluded.

Read more: Soldiers of 426th Regiment struck enemy’s "Strela-10" air defence system with "Leleka" and "Bulava" drones over 90 km from front line. VIDEO