Occupiers shelled 33 settlements in Kherson region: 2 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Tomyna Balka, Ingulets, Zelenivka, Bilozerka, Darivka, Ukrainka, Dudchany, Rakivka, Chervone, Milove, Zolota Balka, Antonivka, Vesele, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Kozatske, Komyshany, Lvove, Mykilsk, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Romashkove, Sadove, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging two high-rise buildings and 21 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a farm building, gas pipes, a private garage, and several vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were injured.

Read: Occupiers shelled 35 settlements in the Kherson region: 3 people were wounded