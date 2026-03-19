Judge who struck two teenagers at crosswalk in Kharkiv will face trial, - prosecutor’s office
An investigation has been completed in Kharkiv into a high-profile traffic accident in which a judge struck two minors at a crosswalk. The girls sustained serious injuries; one of them still remains unconscious.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The driver is charged with violating traffic safety rules, resulting in serious bodily injury to the victims (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
It has been established that the driver, while traveling along Dudynska Street in Kharkiv, failed to slow down and stop at the crosswalk, despite the presence of pedestrians.
As a result of the collision, the 14-year-old girl remains in intensive care, unconscious. The 13-year-old victim regained consciousness in January 2026 and is undergoing rehabilitation.
Forensic examinations confirmed that the driver had the technical ability to avoid the collision—no obstacles or vehicle malfunctions were found.
"A child’s life and health are of the utmost value. No status can justify disregarding road safety rules. Everyone who gets behind the wheel assumes responsibility. The Prosecutor’s Office, together with colleagues from the SBI, conducted a thorough investigation. Now our task is to ensure a strong prosecution in court and an objective trial. When it comes to children, the responsibility increases exponentially," said Yurii Papusha, head of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
What preceded it?
- On December 18, 2025, a judge, while driving, struck two girls aged 13 and 14 who were crossing the street at an unregulated pedestrian crossing. Both sustained serious injuries.
- On December 20, the judge was served with a notice of suspicion.
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