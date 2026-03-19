Sybiha calls for tougher sanctions on Russia over risks of escalation in Europe

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for tougher sanctions and the seizure of Russia’s shadow fleet over the threat it poses to Europe, insisting on the adoption of the EU’s 20th sanctions package.

Rising energy prices due to the situation in the Middle East may increase the risks of an escalation of Russian aggression in Europe.

Sybiha said this, Censor.NET reports.

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"To mitigate this impact, pressure on Russia should not be reduced, but, on the contrary, sharply increased," Sybiha stressed.

According to him, decisive action is needed, particularly regarding Russia’s shadow fleet: tankers should not only be stopped, but also seized. The minister also called for broader individual sanctions and for a ban on entry to the EU for Russian militants.

He separately noted that the European Union’s 20th sanctions package must be adopted without delay.

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