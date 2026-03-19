U.S. should not send ammunition to Ukraine but use it for its own interests, - Hegseth

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth believes that the United States should not send ammunition to Ukraine but should use it for its own interests.

He made this statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We are still dealing with the consequences of what Joe Biden did—namely, the depletion of these reserves. And instead of directing them to our own military, he sent them to Ukraine.

Every time we reach back and look at any sort of challenge we have, it goes back to "send it to Ukraine."

We think these munitions are better spent in our interest," the minister of war said.

Read more: U.S. is not obliged to help Ukraine, Trump says

What preceded it?

Read more: "Stupid and incompetent" Biden gave lot of American weapons to Ukraine for free, - White House