8 681 83
U.S. should not send ammunition to Ukraine but use it for its own interests, - Hegseth
Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth believes that the United States should not send ammunition to Ukraine but should use it for its own interests.
He made this statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"We are still dealing with the consequences of what Joe Biden did—namely, the depletion of these reserves. And instead of directing them to our own military, he sent them to Ukraine.
Every time we reach back and look at any sort of challenge we have, it goes back to "send it to Ukraine."
We think these munitions are better spent in our interest," the minister of war said.
What preceded it?
- As a reminder, the Trump administration had previously criticized former U.S.. President Joe Biden’s "unwise decision" to transfer what it claimed were America’s best weapons to Ukraine.
- Donald Trump stated that Washington is under no obligation to provide military aid to Ukraine because it is located "thousands of kilometers away."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password