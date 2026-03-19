Nauseda: EU sanctions against Belarus remain unchanged despite US decision

The official US decision to lift sanctions on several Belarusian banks and potash-producing enterprises should not be equated with the sanctions policy of the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in a statement cited by LRT.

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According to Nauseda, the EU maintains a clear position on Belarus and Russia, which bear responsibility for the war in Ukraine. EU sanctions remain in force and have been extended for the next 12 months, and no review or lifting of these restrictions is currently envisaged.

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US and Belarus: lifting of sanctions

On 19 March, US presidential special envoy John Cole, during a visit to Minsk, announced the lifting of restrictions on Belinvestbank, Development Bank, the Belarusian Finance Ministry, as well as two major potash producers — Belarusian Potash Company and Belaruskali.

According to Cole, the decisions have already been agreed with the US Treasury Department and other relevant bodies and will soon be officially published.

Nauseda stressed that US policy may differ from the position of the European Union, but the principle of consistency and the strictness of the EU’s sanctions regime against Belarus remain unchanged. The war in Ukraine continues, and restrictive measures are being applied to pressure aggressor states and their allies.

As reported, the United States announced sanctions against Belaruskalii, a number of Belarusian businessmen, 15 related companies and banks back in August 2021.

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