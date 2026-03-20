Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district: woman killed, man and child injured. VIDEO
The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district overnight. A 30-year-old woman was killed and a man and a 10-year-old boy were injured as a result of two strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.
"A 30-year-old woman was killed, and a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were injured.
Overnight, the Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. They launched two strikes, which destroyed private homes," the statement reads.
The consequences of the enemy attack
What preceded this?
On 19 March, Russian occupiers attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.
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