Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia district: woman killed, man and child injured. VIDEO

The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district overnight. A 30-year-old woman was killed and a man and a 10-year-old boy were injured as a result of two strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"A 30-year-old woman was killed, and a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy were injured.

Overnight, the Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district. They launched two strikes, which destroyed private homes," the statement reads.

The consequences of the enemy attack

What preceded this?

On 19 March, Russian occupiers attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times with artillery and drones.

Read more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs: two injured, shops and pharmacy damaged